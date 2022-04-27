CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.29

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 118535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$142.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22.
CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)
CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.
