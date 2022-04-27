CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CTRRF remained flat at $$14.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $14.52.
