CryptEx Price Tops $5.63 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $478,257.22 and $42.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00014700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,223.19 or 0.99859891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.