Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK traded down $8.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.38. 114,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.