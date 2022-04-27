CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will report sales of $49.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.82 million and the lowest is $48.80 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $48.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $200.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $202.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.64 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $219.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

CFB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CFB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $644.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

