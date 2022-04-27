Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.08

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 1698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
