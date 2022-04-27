Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.08

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 1698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

