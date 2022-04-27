CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $82.21. CRA International shares last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 35,444 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

