Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Down 82.8% in April

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Covestro from €74.00 ($79.57) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Covestro from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,152. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Covestro has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

About Covestro (Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.