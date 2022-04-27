Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $556.29. 23,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.22. The firm has a market cap of $246.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $365.29 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

