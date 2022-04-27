CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,035,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after buying an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after buying an additional 1,195,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2,473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,644,000 after buying an additional 1,191,196 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. 2,662,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

