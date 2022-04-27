Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Down 1.4%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 136,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 171,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cosan by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Cosan by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cosan by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cosan by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

