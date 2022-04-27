Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $38,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,120,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.64. 8,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

