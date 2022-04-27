Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 37,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

