Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,515 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 74,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.51 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

