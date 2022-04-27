Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.82. 834,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,877,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

