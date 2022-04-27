CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of CME Group worth $100,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CME Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded up $10.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,232. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.68.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

