ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Update

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,055,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ClickStream stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. ClickStream has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.28.

Clickstream Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing mobile apps and digital platforms in California. The company offers WinQuik, a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform that enables users to have fun, interact, and compete to win real money and prizes; and HeyPal, a language learning app that focuses on language exchanging between users.

