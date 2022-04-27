CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 217,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 254,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

About CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.