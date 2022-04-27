Citigroup Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $75.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

