Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,880 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,525 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 595,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 166,447 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.