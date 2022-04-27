Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.77

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.77 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 518224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

