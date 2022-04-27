China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 2,938,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.
CHPXF remained flat at $$2.48 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.25.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group) (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pacific Insurance (Group) (CHPXF)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.