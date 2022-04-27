China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 2,938,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.

CHPXF remained flat at $$2.48 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

