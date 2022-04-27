Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.09

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.09 and last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Chase alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $795.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $274,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the first quarter valued at $1,742,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.