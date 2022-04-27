Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Shares of CCBG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $440.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.