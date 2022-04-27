Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

