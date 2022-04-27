Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.77

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.77 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 20.39 ($0.26). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 4,800,720 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £32.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

