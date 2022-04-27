Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.77

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.77 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 20.39 ($0.26). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 4,800,720 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £32.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)
