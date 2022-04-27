Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.14. 147,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,003. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.