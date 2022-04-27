Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 98,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,268,746 shares.The stock last traded at $120.62 and had previously closed at $122.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.