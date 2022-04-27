Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. 46,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,149. The stock has a market cap of $667.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Camden National has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

CAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Camden National by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Camden National by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

