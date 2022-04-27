Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) to report $44.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.20 million and the lowest is $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $43.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $181.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $184.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $197.46 million, with estimates ranging from $191.97 million to $205.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,661. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $78.39 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $589.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.