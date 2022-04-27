Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Calix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.210 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,065. Calix has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calix by 553.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 562.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 87.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Calix by 445.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

