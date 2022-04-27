CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Reaches $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.56 or 0.07327276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars.

