Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

