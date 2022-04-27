BZEdge Price Tops $0.0002 (BZE)

BZEdge (BZE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BZEdge has traded 52.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $585,083.23 and approximately $17.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.19 or 0.07328131 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

