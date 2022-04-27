Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.78.

NYSE BG traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.96. 2,712,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,826. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

