Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $49.50

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.