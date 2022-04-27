Brokerages Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target at $95.27

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SAFE traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 281,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,669. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of -0.13. Safehold has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,258,410 shares of company stock valued at $192,251,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Safehold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Safehold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

