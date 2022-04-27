Brokerages Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Price Target at GBX 725.40

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 725.40 ($9.25).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.62) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.28) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.22) to GBX 790 ($10.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

OSB traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 553.50 ($7.05). 632,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,144. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($5.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 535.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 530.48. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,156,640.33).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

