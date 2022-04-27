Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) PT at C$19.75

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.06.

NFI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC cut their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday.

NFI stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.74. 95,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,511. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$13.47 and a 12-month high of C$31.80.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$757.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is presently -253.96%.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 547,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,537,387 shares in the company, valued at C$136,683,565.87. Insiders bought 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854 over the last ninety days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

