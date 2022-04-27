Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Target Price at $159.77

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $168.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $128.27 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $350,304,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

