Brokerages Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) PT at $29.03

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.53.

Several research firms have commented on BEKE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective for the company.

Get KE alerts:

KE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 18,021,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,978,338. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of -1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.