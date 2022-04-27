Brokerages Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT at $224.20

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.20.

HSKA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSKA traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

