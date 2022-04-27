Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) PT at $123.13

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CGI alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CGI by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. 249,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,843. CGI has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.