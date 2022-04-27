Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $191.75

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,965,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,172,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $239.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

