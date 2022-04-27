Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 112,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,958. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorman Products by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1,760.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

