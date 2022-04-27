Brokerages Anticipate The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vita Coco.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

COCO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 296,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,507. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.