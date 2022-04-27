Brokerages Anticipate The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vita Coco.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).
COCO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 296,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,507. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.
In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
