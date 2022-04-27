Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.85. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. The company had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 324,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,098,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $291.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

