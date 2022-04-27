Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.44. 372,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

