British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 3,780 ($48.18) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.51) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($49.71) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,783.89 ($48.23).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,295.50 ($42.00) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,229.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,944.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £75.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.98), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($355,051.72). Insiders bought 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156 over the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

