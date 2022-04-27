Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Down 1%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 9,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,211,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

About Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.