Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Down 1%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 9,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,211,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32.
About Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)
